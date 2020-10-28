‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Cast: Then and Now

(Photo: Angela Weiss/Frazer Harrison, Getty)

The reality series that put Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on the map is ending. Keeping Up With the Kardashians will wrap in 2021 after 20 seasons. When it debuted in 2007, the E! reality series followed the blended Kardashian-Jenner family, and their Hollywood-adjacent lives in the wealthy Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. “Momager” Kris Jenner hustled to make careers for her daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe while managing her youngest children, Rob Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie, alongside spouse Caitlyn Jenner. As the times changed, so did the Karshashians and Jenners!

The series served as the setting for several iconic pop-culture moments from first stretch of the 21st century. including Kim’s marriages to Kris Humphries and Kanye West, the founding of Kylie’s lip empire, the births of nine babies, Caitlyn Jenner coming out as trans and the family cutting ties with Jordyn Woods.

If we’re making you feel nostalgic, don’t start missing KUWTK and its stars too much. While E! has announced that the show is ending, we’ll be getting new episodes into 2021. Plus, who knows what the future holds for the Kardashians and the Jenners. We’re just sure Kris has something up her sleeve.

In the meantime, it’s time to take a look back at where this family of reality icons came from, and show you the very different lives Kylie, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kris, Caitlyn, Scott Disick, Rob, Blac Chyna and all the rest are leading today.

We found photos from the Kardashians’ and Jenners’ early days of filming. We’re talking 2007, when bronzer and side bangs were all the rage.

Our list is focused on KUWTK cast members who’ve been at the center of plot lines on the series. So, while you won’t see Kanye here (he is rarely filmed) or Tristan Thompson (too new), you’ll see familiar exes, siblings, and friends from the show such as Lamar Odom, Tyga, Brandon Jenner, Malika Haqq and Jordyn Woods.

Kourtney Kardashian: Then

When the reality series began in 2007, the eldest Kardashian sister was 28 and the co-owner of the Calabasas clothing boutique D-A-S-H, along with sisters Kim and Khloe. Kourtney Kardashian was dating her future baby daddy, Scott Disick. The couple met and began dating in 2006. In 2009, she and her sister Khloe launched the spin-off E! series, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, which ran for three seasons. Starting in 2011, Kardashian and her sister Kim starred in the spin-off series Kourtney and Kim Take New York. It ran for two seasons.

Kourtney Kardashian: Now

The reality star ditched D-A-S-H for good in 2018. Kourtney Kardashian currently runs her own lifestyle site called Poosh. Her relationship with on-again, off-again beau, Scott Disick, officially ended in 2015. Their long-term love produced three children: Mason, Penelope and Reign. In 2020, the sister announced that she planned to take a step back from filming KUWTK. Her decision received a ton of backlash from die-hard show fans.

Kim Kardashian: Then

In 2007, the 27-year-old reality star was best known for her sex tape with rapper Ray J, and for being friends with Paris Hilton. She co-owned and worked at the Calabasas boutique D-A-S-H with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney. Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney starred in the spin-off series, Kourtney and Kim Take New York. During KUWTK, the middle Kardashian sister dated NFL player Reggie Bush, and married — and divorced — NBA star Kris Humphries before meeting Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian: Now

The reality star is now a beauty and shapewear mogul thanks to her lines KKW Beauty and Skims. Kim Kardashian married rapped Kanye West in 2014. The couple have four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The KUWTK star announced in 2019 that she is studying to become a lawyer. Kardashian was named the 48th-highest-paid celebrity of 2020 by Forbes.

Khloe Kardashian: Then

The youngest Kardashian sister was only 23 when the show began in 2007. The D-A-S-H co-owner married NBA player Lamar Odom in 2009 after dating for a month. The same year, she and her sister Kourtney debuted in the spin-off E! series, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami. From 2011-2012, Kardashian and Odom had a short-lived reality series called Khloé & Lamar. The reality star and her baller beau divorced in 2016. During the run of KUTWTK, the California girl dated rapper French Montana and NBA player James Harden. In 2016, Kardashian briefly had her own FYI talk show called Kocktails with Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian: Now

The Good American Denim businesswoman began dating NBA player Tristan Thompson in 2016. The reality mogul became the host of the fitness transformation series, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, in 2017. In 2018, she and Thompson welcomed a baby girl that they named True. The couple ended things in 2019 after Thompson had an alleged affair with Kardashian friend Jordyn Woods. As of 2020, the couple is back together.

Rob Kardashian: Then

Named after his father, the late O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Kardashian, the younger Kardashian was 20 and a business student at USC when the show began. Rob Kardashian was originally seen dating former Cheetah Girl star Adrienne Bailon. In 2011, he competed on Season 13 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, and placed second. In 2012, he launched his sock line, Arthur George, which was named for himself, his father and his grandfather.

Rob Kardashian: Now

In 2016, Rob Kardashian began dating model Blac Chyna. During their rocky relationship, they got engaged, had a daughter named Dream, starred in a reality show called Rob & Chyna and endured a very public and messy breakup. Most recently, the reality star has been focusing on his physical health and being a dad. After taking a social-media break, he’s also returned to Instagram.

Kendall Jenner: Then

Jenner was 11 when the reality series began filming. The then-primary student at Sierra Canyon School was featured on KUWTK, but originally had a much smaller role. As she grew up, the show documented the beginning of her modeling career.

Kendall Jenner: Now

The reality-star-turned-model has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and on runways across the world. The Calabasas-born-and-raised celeb became the subject of public ridicule after starring in a Pepsi commercial that, according to its critics, made light of police brutality. Jenner was also one of the models who promoted 2017’s now-infamous Fyre Festival. Forbes ranked the brunette the highest-paid model of 2018.

Kylie Jenner: Then

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling was 10 when the reality series began. Like sister Kendall, Kylie Jenner was a student at the Chatsworth private school Sierra Canyon. Jenner was featured on the reality series from its earliest episodes, but did not become one of its stars until she was a teenager. In a 2015 episode of KUWTK, Jenner admitted to getting lip fillers to create her signature pout.

Kylie Jenner: Now

After fans tried to replicate her lips, the teenaged Kylie Jenner launched her now-famous, liquid-matte, lipstick-and-lip pencil duo, the Kylie Lip Kit. Due to the start-up’s success, she renamed the brand Kylie Cosmetics, and expanded her product line. The reality star began dating rapper Tyga in 2015. The couple later split in 2017. That same year, Jenner began dating rapper Travis Scott, and starred in a short-lived KUWTK spin-off called Life of Kylie.

In 2018, Jenner gave birth to her daughter with Scott, Stormi. That same year, the reality icon became Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire ever. In 2019, Jenner launched her skincare line, Kylie Skin. Her friendship with longtime BFF (and featured KUWTK star) Jordyn Woods ended after a cheating scandal involving Woods and her sister Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Kris Jenner: Then

When the series began in 2007, the reality-TV matriarch was running her production company, Jenner Productions, and was married to Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, who was then known as Bruce Jenner. In 2013, the former wife of attorney Robert Kardashian had a daytime talk show called Kris. It lasted for six weeks. During KUWTK, the reality star ended her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner; the couple divorced in 2015. During their separation, Kris Jenner began dating Corey Gamble.

Kris Jenner: Now

Jenner has spent her career managing the careers of all six of her children. The “momager,” as she is known, is still dating her beau, Corey Gamble. According to KUWTK executive producer Ryan Seacrest, Jenner has an all-new project coming soon. While we don’t know the details as of publication, we know this: Her next gig is not going to be as one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Caitlyn Jenner: Then

When the series began, the Olympic gold medalist was navigating life as a parent to a brood of up-and-coming reality stars. In 2015, during a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer, Jenner announced her transgender identity. Jenner took a step back from being one of the KUWTK stars that same year. The athlete then starred in the reality series, I Am Cait, which ran for two seasons.

Caitlyn Jenner: Now

In 2017, the reality star released a tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, which criticized ex-wife Kris Jenner. The book, along with Jenner’s performance on the British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, reportedly created a rift between Jenner and the rest of her family.

Although it was widely speculated in the late 2010s that Caitlyn Jenner was dating twentysomething friend Sophia Hutchins, the rumor was put to rest by Hutchins.

Scott Disick: Then

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend quickly became a fan favorite for his hilarious one-liners and outsider-on-the-inside perspective of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The reality star has appeared on every season of KUWTK as well as on several of its spin-off series, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons. Scott Disick is the father of Kourtney’s three children. The couple, who split in 2015, never married.

Scott Disick: Now

The reality star, who says that he is different than how he appears on KUWTK, began dating model Sofia Richie in 2017. They split in 2020. The father of three went to rehab earlier that year. Kardashians fans hold out hope that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian will get back together. He currently stars on the E! home-renovation show, Flip It Like Disick.

Corey Gamble: Then

The Justin Bieber tour manager and Kris Jenner first met at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th-birthday party in 2014. They began dating that year. Corey Gamble joined the cast of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2015.

Corey Gamble: Now

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner have kept fans guessing about whether or not they are engaged. In 2018, as a guest on CBS’ The Late Late Show, Jenner was questioned about the diamond ring she wore on her left hand. Jenner answered: “This isn’t the ring … But there is a ring!” As of 2020, the couple still had not wed.

Lamar Odom: Then

In 2009, the then-NBA star proposed to Khloe Kardashian after only a month of dating. From 2011-2012, the subsequently married couple had a short-lived reality series called Khloe & Lamar. In 2015, the baller suffered multiple seizures and strokes while staying at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada. KUWTK chronicled Odom’s recovery through the perspective of Khloe, who divorced Odom in 2016.

Lamar Odom: Now

Lamar Odom competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2019. That same year he announced his engagement to personal trainer Sabrina Parr — this time, after three months of dating. Despite his new love, Odom revealed on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show that he considers ex-wife Khloe Kardashian the love of his life.

Tyga: Then

The rapper, who previously dated Blac Chyna and fathered their son, King Cairo, came into the orbit of KUWTK via Kylie Jenner. Tyga met Jenner at the 16th-birthday bash for the beauty mogul’s sister Kendall. They began dating in 2015. He was 26. She was 18. The couple split in 2017.

Tyga: Now

Post-split, Tyga and Kylie Jenner remain friendly. The “Ibiza” rapper was hospitalized while on tour in 2019. In 2020, the hip-hop outlet XXL called the celeb “one of the most entertaining rappers you need to follow on TikTok.”

Blac Chyna: Then

Tyga’s ex Blac Chyna first appeared on KUWTK when she began dating Rob Kardashian in 2016. During their tumultuous relationship, the couple had a daughter, got engaged and starred in a reality show called Rob & Chyna. In 2017, the couple endured a very public and messy breakup.

Blac Chyna: Now

Since splitting with Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna has been focused on her two children, Dream and King Cairo, as well as on her multiple beauty and fashion businesses. In 2020, the model released a song called “My Word.”

Brandon Jenner: Then

In the early years of KUWTK, Brandon Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, and half-brother to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, was frequently featured with his then-girlfriend and music partner, the former Leah Felder. Together, the duo performed as Brandon & Leah. Their song, “Showstopper,” was the theme song for Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. The couple married in 2012. They have a daughter together.

Brandon Jenner: Now

Brandon Jenner and Leah Jenner split in 2018. In 2019, Jenner married girlfriend Cayley Stoker. In 2020, the couple welcomed twin boys. The musician wrote an essay for the collection To Me, He Was Just Dad. In it, he claimed that he saw Caitlyn Jenner no more than six times between the ages of eight and 25.

Malika Haqq: Then

Khloe Kardashian’s BFF began appearing on KUWTK in Season 2. Malika Haqq later appeared on Khloe & Lamar, and the D-A-S-H-centric show, Dash Dolls, which aired on E! for one season.

Malika Haqq: Now

In 2018, Haqq was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother UK. In 2019, the reality personality partnered with BFF Khloe Kardashian and Becca Cosmetics on the makeup line, Becca BFF. In 2020, she gave birth to a baby boy.

Jordyn Woods: Then

KUWTK viewers were first introduced to Woods in 2015. The model had been best friends with Kylie Jenner since she was 13. In 2019, it was reported that Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on Khloe with Woods.

Jordyn Woods: Now

Post-scandal, Jordyn Woods remains estranged from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Since leaving the Kardash-iverse, Woods has appeared on ABC’s Grown-ish and Fox’s The Masked Singer. The reality-TV baddie has also collaborated with the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.