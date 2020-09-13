Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Hopes for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to Reunite: 'It's the Best for the Kids'

✖

The Kardashians are never short of headlines, none of which have been bigger than the recent news of Keeping Up With the Kardasians coming to an end in 2021. While one road is winding down, Caitlyn Jenner remains optimistic that another still has a chance of opening up; in this particular case, opening back up.

Jenner told Entertainment Tonight that she hasn’t shut the door on the possibility of his oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, rekindling her romance with ex Scott Disick. The optimism has to do with the children the two share as they co-parent their two sons and one daughter. Jenner said he hopes Disick can “get his act together” for the sake of their kids. The two began to go their separate ways in the mid-2010s with Disick recently in a relationship with Sofia Richie before the two split. “I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time,” Jenner told the outlet, before admitting that even she is unsure of whether or not it’ll ever happen. “I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out.” Jenner did go on to say that while she believes the two would be better off together, the parents have done an admirable job in raising their kids as co-parents.

As of August, Disick and Richie were no longer on speaking terms. Sources told E! News that the two had broken up after briefly getting back together, noting that Disick was the one to call things off. From the start, the two’s relationship had been under scrutiny due to their 15-year age gap. In the time since their fling has ended, Disick has not been linked to any other woman, potentially leaving the door open for a reunion with the mother of his children and his former longtime girlfriend.

All of this comes as the show that that the two starred on announced the week prior it would be coming to an end next year. Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been a long-time staple when it comes to reality television, so when news of the show’s end came out, many fans voiced their frustrations over the decision. Others even reminisced about some of the best moments Disick had on the screen during his run on the series. The upcoming season will premiere on Sept. 17 with the final season to come out next year.