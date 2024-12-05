Khloé Kardashian Says Therapist Leaked Private Information About Her Divorce From Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian had a traumatic experience with therapy that kept her from seeking professional mental health help for years.

The Kardashians star, 40, revealed in a new profile for Bustle that she struggled with “trust” after a former therapist allegedly breached doctor-patient confidentiality to sell a tabloid story amid her divorce from Lamar Odom.

“I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid,” she told the outlet in an interview published Tuesday, Dec. 3. “And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there.”

The reality personality didn’t share what it was her therapist leaked about her marriage to the former NBS player, 45, which suffered due to the athlete’s addiction issues and infidelity before its end in 2013. However, she did admit the betrayal was “very jarring and sort of unbelievable,” as “there’s not a chance in the world that it came from anywhere else.”

The experience might have inspired Kardashian’s love of fitness but it also kept her from seeking therapy for almost a decade. “I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym,” she shared. “I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym.”

Despite her bad experience, Kardashian did ultimately agree to return to therapy last year when she was 39 after her older sister, Kim Kardashian, convinced her to give a new, “really lovely” therapist a chance. “I really like her. It’s actually Kim’s therapist,” she shared. “Kim was really adamant. I was like, ‘I’ll do this for you.’ I dragged my feet, and then I was like, ‘Wow, OK, this is good. I needed this.’”

The Good American co-founder joked that she had a lot to work through with her therapist when she first started going. “My therapist was like, ‘I think you should come three days a week.’ [Laughs.] She was like, ‘You really need to be here,’” she remembered. “It all worked out.”

Now, with the tools she’s learned in therapy, Khloé said her 40s have been the “absolute best” for her. “When you’re young, you think 40 is so old, and now I’m like, ‘Wait — I feel so good!’” she said. “I am in the best shape of my life. I’m doing new career stuff. I’ve only been 40 for about six months, but it’s the absolute best.”

“Intentionally, at 39, I tried to close a lot of chapters,” the reality personality continued. “I called it ‘shedding’ — shedding this decade of my 30s and this energy I wanted to leave behind. …There are so many new things that I’m doing in my first year of 40 that I know for a fact my 40s and on are going to be f–king incredible.”