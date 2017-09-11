Kylie Jenner Reveals the Moment That Led Her to Change Her Lips

Kylie Jenner revealed years ago that her signature pouty lips are the result of some cosmetic magic, but the socialite and businesswoman is finally opening up about the reason behind her drastic decision.

On Sunday’s episode of her docu-series, Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old revealed that a harsh comment from one of the first boys she ever kissed led her to become insecure about the perceived shortcoming as a teenager.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips… I [had] really small lips,” Jenner revealed to a therapist on the show. “It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’”

Though she’s now a young beauty icon, Jenner says she took his words “really hard,” adding, “just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”

At first, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality said she would try to cover up her thin lips with makeup. “I would over-line my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips,” she told the therapist. “Finally I was like, ‘This lip liner isn’t doing it.’” She then decided to get lip fillers to increase the size and fullness of her pout.

“Isn’t it amazing how people can just say a couple things and it’s just like gets right in there?” the therapist asked Jenner during a session. Jenner replied, “It sticks with you.”

Now, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, a company that’s earned $420 million in sales over the past two years and which centers around Jenner’s lip kits, hopes to help others gain the self confidence she felt she lacked as a young girl.

Jenner is a supporter of Smile Train, an organization that provides cleft correction surgeries to those in poor nations, as she says children with this deformity deal with self-confidence issues on a “whole other level.”

The beauty icon launched a special edition lip kit last year and donated 100 percent of sales from the Smile lipstick to Smile Train. Also during Sunday’s episode, Jenner and mom Kris visited the Delgado Clinic in Lima where a three-month-old girl was about to undergo her cleft correction surgery.

“I can’t even imagine what Mia’s mom is feeling right now. I couldn’t fathom having a baby going under and doing this surgery,” Jenner said.

Jenner and Kris visited the girl again the day after her successful surgery. “She looks perfect. I love Mia. Are you going to remember me?” she asked as she held the girl.

Doctors at Smile Train say Jenner’s donations have “helped over 1300 poor kids,” by funding their cleft surgeries.