Lamar Odom Admits Khloe Kardashian Is Still the Love of His Life

Lamar Odom is still head over heels for ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, even more than five years since their split following their four-year marriage.

The 39-year-old told Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show that he stands behind his and Kardashian’s whirlwind romance and decision to marry just one month after they met all that time ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Love is strange,” he said when asked why they married so quickly. “I’m gonna tell you something too. I love my family with all my heart, but that’s how I knew she was the one because no one could tell me no I wasn’t getting married to Khloé,” he explained. “It would have been real easy for me to say, ‘Alright, don’t ever call me again.’ … That’s how strong it was.”

McCarthy, 46, then asked, “Is she still the love of your life?”

Without hesitating, Odom admitted, “Yeah.”

He even said he’s still hopeful for a chance of reconciliation. When McCarthy asked whether “there might be a chance” that they could get back together, he interjected, “I don’t know, you probably would have to ask her.”

“I hope. I wake up hoping that, but you probably would have to ask her,” he admitted, denying that they had a confidentiality agreement and instead saying that they had “faith” in one another.

Odom’s new memoir, Darkness to Light, hit bookshelves on Tuesday, detailing his past drug and sex addiction as well as his marriage to Kardashian.

He said that he heard from Kardashian on the day of his book release and that her message was “friendly.” He also addressed the excerpt of the book where he wrote that he once threatened to kill Kardashian while he was high on cocaine and ecstasy.

“When you’re an addict, sometimes you go into these dark, dark, extremely dark places. And because of what I’ve witnessed when I was a child, there’s no way anybody can even pay me to hit my wife. But you know, when you hallucinating out of your f—ing mind, you can’t control yourself. You’re not the same person,” he said.

In an interview with ABC News, he said of Kardashian, “I’m pretty sure she had to be scared in that point in time. I’m thinking about it now, like, I couldn’t believe that I was treating a queen like that.”

He said that he never apologized to Kardashian for his illegal and illicit behavior during their marriage.

“When you’re married, you don’t want your wife to know that you’re sniffing coke and … having sex with other women,” he said.

“I don’t think I have [apologized],” he said, adding that he feels he owes “her and her family an apology.”