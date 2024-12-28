-
Real-Life WWE Couple Gets Engaged in Front of Eiffel Tower: Congrats to Arianna Grace and Stacks
The pair shared photos of the beuatiful moment.
Beyoncé Splits Netflix Viewers With Country Halftime Performance During NFL Game
Beyoncé earned loads of praise, but non-fans still decided to complain online.
CM Punk Livens up Stiff Netflix NFL Broadcast With Controversial Take, and We Loved It
CM Punk reiterated his hot take about his hometown NFL team.
Netflix Ripped for NFL Christmas Game Broadcast Issues
Netflix users took to X and other social media platforms to vent.
Netflix Forces Commercials on Ad-Free Subscribers During Live NFL Broadcast, and We Hate It
If you pay for Netflix solely to avoid ads, you’re out of luck.
‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Trailer With Adam Sandler Revealed During Netflix’s NFL Christmas Broadcast
Happy is back on the course!
Troy Aikman Has Fans Concerned After ‘Monday Night Football’ Appearance
Viewers notice physical changes in the NFL commentator.
26-Year-Old Olympic Athlete Killed in Avalanche: Details on Snowboarder Sophie Hediger’s Death
The Swiss Olympic athlete dies in mountain accident weeks after achieving a career-best World Cup finish.
ESPN Makes Crude Blunder During Live College Football Broadcast
ESPN gave the Fresno State Bulldogs a more unflattering name.