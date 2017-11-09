Scott Disick Asks Ex Kourtney Kardashian When They’re Getting Married in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick‘s dysfunctional relationship is on full display in a new clip from this week’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney is shown speaking to the father of her three children after he confronts her for barring him from sister Khloé Kardashian’s upcoming birthday party.

Disick had previously gotten on his ex’s bad side after flaunting his trysts with a long string of women during the Cannes Film Festival.

“I feel like you think you can go out and do whatever you want and purposely try to hurt me and still get invited to everything,” Kourtney says to Disick.

“What does that mean though? What do you think that really means? Does that mean that I hate you or that I actually love you and I do things out of spite?” he answers.

“When you are intentionally trying to hurt me and be like, tit for tat, that doesn’t make me be like, ‘Oh, let’s invite Scott to the party and I want to hang out with him!’” the 38-year-old responds.

Disick does admit that he doesn’t have good coping skills and would “like to try and be a f–cking better person,” but Kourtney says she can’t keep having these discussions with him over and over without seeing any change in behavior.

“You already know the things you should be doing in life,” she says. “You don’t need me to tell you them. We’re not going to sit here and go over it again for the hundredth time in 10 years or more. You really don’t know what you should be doing? You’re gonna tell me that? You’re one of the smartest people I’ve met.”

Disick, 34, then turns the conversation to a humorous tone, joking “Aww, you want to make out?” which makes Kourtney laugh. “When do you think we’re gonna get married, by the way, like, 40?”

Khloé, who has been watching this exchange with a skeptical face, says she’s weirded out by the couple’s “dysfunctional” relationship.

Laughing, Kourtney burns Disick for his promiscuity. “You think that when I turn 40 I’m gonna go, ‘Hey I’ve been looking for this drunk guy and he has a bunch of dirty, sh-t-stained underwear whores?”

In the end, the exes decide to go get mani-pedis together, with Kourtney joking that they are actually “hooking up.”

“You guys are f–king sick,” Khloe says.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!

Photo credit: E!