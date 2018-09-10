Kanye West Makes Rare ‘KUWTK’ Appearance During Tense ‘Family Feud’ Taping

What was supposed to be a fun bonding experience for the Kardashian family turned into a stressful experience, and a rare Kanye West cameo on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the E! reality show’s all-new episode, the whole KarJenner family was preparing for the upcoming Celebrity Family Feud taping, but Kim Kardashian’s enthusiasm for the game show was turning off her family.

“Family Feud is literally the best game ever. We’re obsessed,” she said in a confessional, adding that she still is embarrassed about her family’s poor showing seven years ago. “We were so embarrassing, we hardly got any questions right. We were awful. I saw that they were doing this Celebrity Family Feud again, I thought, ‘We have to be on, it’s not even an option. We have to win, we have to do this.”

When Kim asked which family they would be going up against, mom Kris Jenner joked, “Amber Rose and Blac Chyna,” in a shady reference to West’s ex and her best friend, who was previously engaged to Rob Kardashian.

Kourtney, who you would imagine would be an expert at the show, having been feuding with her family all season, snarked, “This is your one life to walk this planet, do you really want to spend your Saturday at Family Feud?“

Khloé clapped back that while the game show might not be Kourtney’s forte, at least they would be “all together building a memory.”

“Kim just takes everything so seriously, and I truly don’t want to be on the team,” Kourtney added later to the camera.

But while the Kardashian/Hilton face-off was all going to plan, the Hiltons ended up dropping out at the last minute, leaving the Kardashians scrambling.

They decided to bring on Kim’s husband, who very rarely appears on the show, not even allowing crews to film at their family house, turning the match into a Kardashian/West competition. But because West doesn’t have many family members in the area, Kim said she would have to go over to his team and fill out the roster.

“The whole purpose of why I’m doing Family Feud is because of you!” Khloé said, annoyed.

With a solid “no” from Kylie Jenner, Rob and Kourtney, and a shaky commitment from grandma MJ, things were definitely tense leading into the competition. But Kanye was all smiles greeting his wife’s family and his cousins playing on his team, even weighing in on the drama of whose team to place friend Jonathan Cheban on.

“Jonathan’s a big boy,” he told his wife. “I’m not gonna kick one of my family members off TV, their first time on TV, for Jonathan. Jonathan gets on TV all the time!”

The moment was greeted with some serious laughter from Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans, who loved the glimpse at the controversial rapper’s personality when he’s put on the spot.

In the end, the June episode of Celebrity Family Feud consisted of winning team Kris, MJ, Khloe, Kendall Jenner, cousin Cici Bussey and Cheban. The losing team was comprised of Kim, West and West’s cousins Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza and Ricky Anderson.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

