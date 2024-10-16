-
Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker Sentenced After Drug Bust
Rucker receives probation for 2023 drug possession.
-
-
‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Reportedly Dead at 31 After Fall From Hotel Balcony
Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, reportedly died after falling from his third floor room at a hotel in Argentina.
-
’90s Rock Legend and Wife Divorcing: Blur’s Graham Coxon Heads to Court
Blur guitarist Graham Coxon and his estranged wife Soraya have begun divorce proceedings.
-
Famous Singer Arrested on Assault with Firearm and Drug Possession Charges: Details on Ovi’s Case
Ovi allegedly points a gun at driver in Miami road rage incident.
-
Bon Jovi and Alice Cooper Songwriter Jack Ponti Has Died
Musician and songwriter Jack Ponti passed away on Oct. 7.
-
Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas Flees Stage After Frightening Concert Incident
Jonas was the first to notice a laser pointer aimed at the stage, and he signaled for a “time out.”
-
Hallmark Legend Donald J. Hall Has Died
Donald J. Hall Sr. was 96 when he died on Oct. 13, 2024.
-
John Cena’s Burger Gets Stolen Live on Twitch During Kai Cenat Stream
The WWE legend was Fanum Taxed while he and Kai Cenat tried the new McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac.
-
Heidi Klum Faces Backlash for Lingerie-Clad Photoshoot With Daughter Leni
Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum are catching heat for teaming up to promote a new line of Italian lingerie.
Celebrity
Celebrity News and Gossip