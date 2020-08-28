Scott Disick Confirms Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Back Together

✖

Scott Disick has confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together after months of speculation about the status of their relationship. Kourtney Kardashian's ex became the first of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family to confirm suspicions of their reconciliation on Instagram Friday, leaving a telling comment on Kardashian's bikini photo.

As Kardashian showed off her fit figure in a Good American bikini, the Flip It Like Disick star commented, "[Tristan Thompson] is a lucky man!" The comment was met with shock from Khloé's other followers, and disdain from others who don't approve of the two getting back together after their February 2019 split, which was the second instance of alleged infidelity on the NBA player's fault, the first of which came just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True, now 2 years old.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers player and mother of his daughter were back together, and had been since June, after months quarantining together with their daughter. "She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," a source told the outlet of the couple's relationship. "And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together, and Khloé is beyond happy."

There was a lot to repair between the two, and the source explained quarantine was the perfect opportunity for them to do so. "They have been living in kind of a bubble, and Khloé enjoys it," the insider said, adding that things could change once Thompson's travel schedule picks back up for the NBA season. "Tristan's traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship. She hopes that Tristan has changed, though, so they can continue to be together as a family," they continued.

Entertainment Tonight also confirmed earlier this month the couple had reunited and that things were "going really well." While Kardashian's fans have begged her not to return to Thompson after his infidelities, the reality personality isn't concerned about public opinion when it comes to her love life. "Khloé is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True," the source said. "Khloé has never listened to outside voices; she's always stayed true to her heart. Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great, and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another."