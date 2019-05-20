What Made Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Relationship Officially Come to an End

Back in February, Jordyn Woods reportedly moved out of Kylie Jenner‘s guesthouse after her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson was revealed, with the Kardashian family reportedly severing ties with the 21-year-old.

Now, several months later, TMZ is reporting that Woods has officially gathered the rest of her belongings from her former BFF’s home, marking an apparent end to her relationship with Jenner.

Sources say that Woods picked up the rest of her things from Jenner’s home about a week and a half ago, with the move reportedly spurred by one of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s family members.

According to the sources, Jenner had been “super chill” about the fact that Woods’ belongings were still in her guest house, but a family member allegedly “noticed Jordyn’s stuff was still there and thought it was ridiculous and disrespectful…like she was using Kylie’s pad for storage.”

To “keep the peace” in her family, Jenner then asked Woods to officially move out. When the model arrived at her former home, Jenner was reportedly not home and Woods was let in by the housekeeper, and there were “no issues” with the move-out.

While Jenner and Woods are no longer as close as they once were, they reportedly remain amicable and even text on occasion.

Jenner has not publicly commented on her friendship with Woods, but Woods has, telling TMZ in April that she’ll “always” love her former best friend. Woods was asked by a paparazzo if she “would be willing” to rekindle her friendship with Jenner, to which Woods replied, “I have love for everyone. Always.”

The reporter continued with, “do you love Kylie” with Woods responding, “always,” as her mom Elizabeth chimed in, “We love you Kylie.”

It’s safe to assume that Jenner and Woods won’t be heading off on any tropical vacations anytime soon, but a source told PEOPLE in April that there may still be hope for the longtime best friends.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her,” the source said. “Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”

The insider added that the makeup mogul has been focusing on widening her inner circle.

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source said. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”

