Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Officially Break up After Alleged Affair

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no more.

TMZ reports the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has officially called things off with the father of her 1-year-old daughter, True, after he allegedly cheated on her with little sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend.

After spending Valentine’s Day with Kardashian in Los Angeles Thursday, Thompson reportedly partied at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, where he was allegedly spotted getting cozy with Jordyn Woods.

The two were seen making out, TMZ reports, and Kardashian called things off Monday after finding out.

This isn’t the first time the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught being unfaithful during his relationship with the Good American designer. Just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018, video surfaced of the athlete kissing another woman at the club surfaced, followed by several other reports of infidelity during Kardashian’s pregnancy.

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15, the new mom explained why she had allowed him to stay in the delivery room after learning of his cheating, telling the cameras, “This is something that I’ve waited for my entire life. I don’t want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions. And you know what? Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time.”

The two ended up deciding to stay together during the early days of their daughter’s life, with a source telling PEOPLE in May that Kardashian had decided to give Thompson another chance.

“Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland,” they said at the time. “She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life. Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.”

“She doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” the insider continued. “She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom!”

Things have seemingly been up and down for the couple since then, with Kardashian sharing a number of cryptic posts about having a “nervous breakdown” and pondering the nature of a soulmate on Instagram.

The two parents have also been seen together with less frequency, and despite Thompson gifting his girlfriend an over-the-top flower arrangement on Valentine’s Day, the holiday seemed to bring mixed feelings to Kardashian.

“[Shout-out] to everyone who is tryna heal from things they can’t talk about,” she shared on Instagram that same day, adding in another post, “True love feels different. There are no games, no power struggles, no secrets and no manipulation. Honest love only craves connection, unity and truth. If what you are experiencing and calling love involves unbalanced selfish tactics it is in the process of being dismantled.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian