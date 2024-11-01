Kylie Jenner Goes Totally Nude as Demi Moore in ‘Striptease’ Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner stripped down this Halloween! In recreating the movie poster for Demi Moore’s Striptease, Jenner posed completely nude with a look-alike black hairstyle in a photo she shared on Instagram on Thursday. See it by clicking here.

Jenner, 27, recreated another look from the 1996 film in a separate post, shedding a white dress shirt in favor of a shimmering bikini with a dollar bill tucked into the bikini bottom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The looks received lots of praise from Jenner’s fans, gushing in the comments. Her famous sisters also weighed in, with Khloe Kardashian writing, “Kylie this is crazy town,” and Kim Kardashian writing, “Obsessed.” Moore herself gave the costume her stamp of approval, sharing it in her Instagram Stories with the captions “Love this!!” and “nailed it.”

Moore wasn’t the only movie star who inspired Jenner this Halloween. She also dressed up as Barbarella, Jane Fonda’s space-traveling bombshell from the 1968 movie of the same name. She donned a metallic crop top over a form-fitting white cutout dress and a thin red belt with a blonde wig similar to Barbarella’s look. In another costume inspired by the movie, she posed on all fours in a black-and-white fur piece with a giant tail.

In yet another throwback costume, Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner recreated the iconic “What Dreams Are Made Of” scene from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Kendall dressed as Lizzie and Kylie dressed as Lizzie’s Italian pop star look-alike Isabella.

Jenner isn’t the only celebrity turning heads this Halloween. Heidi Klum unveiled her always highly anticipated costume for Halloween 2024, revealing that she and husband Tom Kaulitz both dressed up as E.T. Klum’s costume featured E.T. in the blonde wig and dress while Kaulitz’s featured the classic E.T. look.

The America’s Got Talent judge told PEOPLE she’s always been a “big fan” of E.T. “[I] kind of thought about the universe in a different way and I thought E.T. was so cute and how he was wiggling around and all the moments when E.T. got dressed up with a wig and everything so I just thought it would be fun to become E.T. and especially to see two,” she said.

Janelle Monae also dressed as E.T. this year, wowing fans with her own version of the iconic character. “You came back, 42 years later,” Monae wrote on Instagram. “Welcome back E.T. Thank you Google Maps.”