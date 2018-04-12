Khloe Kardashian Welcomes Baby Girl

Khloé Kardashian’s baby is here!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, 33 welcomed her first child, a girl, with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, early Thursday morning in a hospital outside Cleveland, TMZ reports.

The news outlet reports that the baby girl does not have a name yet. Her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, as well as her mother Kris Jenner and friend Malika Haqq were by her side during the birth.

The birth of Kardashian’s baby comes during a tough time for the Strong Looks Better Naked author. On April 10, news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after that video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Kardashian would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third.

She has yet to issue a statement about the alleged cheating, but is reportedly devastated.

Things weren’t always so bleak for the couple, however. After months of speculation, the couple announced they were expecting in December with a black and white photo of Kardashian’s bump, which Khloé called her “dream come true.”

Since then, the adorable pair has been incredibly open about preparing for a new baby, from breastfeeding fears to baby names.

In March, Kardashian announced she was having a girl in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a fact which shocked the pregnant Good American designer.

“I am pretty much convinced that I am having a boy,” Kardashian said prior to the reveal.

Afterwards, Kardashian said that while she was initially a little disappointed to hear their bundle of joy would be a little girl, she just needed a moment to process the news.

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … and then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a bit of a shock,” she said in a confessional.

Once the shock wore off, Kardashian has embraced her role as mother of a little girl, hosting a lavish pink-themed baby shower and praising how close her child will be to cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West, the new babies of sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian born just a few months before.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” Khloé tweeted soon after the reveal. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

And while the new mom has expressed her fear about breastfeeding in the past, she’ll have plenty of help when it comes to sisters Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, both of whom have three children.

“Khloe and I have a really good thing going on right now,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Khloé in early April. “I’m like the real one with her [about] what goes down and how it’s going to go down.”

Congratulations to the new mom!

Photo credit: Getty / Jim Spillman