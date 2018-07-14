Kris Jenner Recalls How Khloe Kardashian’s Marriage to Lamar Odom ‘Felt Natural’

Kris Jenner has opened up about her daughter Khloe Kardashian‘s disastrous marriage to Lamar Odom, admitting that it seemed like the right move at the time.

Jenner, 62, spoke candidly about just about everything in an interview for Fox News‘ new series OBJECTified. In a clip obtained exclusively by Entertainment Tonight, fans get a sneak peak at what she has to say about Khloe Kardashian’s marriage to Lamar Odom in 2009, after they had known each other for just one month.

The series’ host, TMZ‘s Harvey Levin, asked Jenner if the whiplash-inducing wedding had concerned her at the time.

“Actually, it didn’t,” Jenner said after taking a moment to consider. “It felt so natural for the two of them. I fell totally in love with Lamar. I mean, it was such a great time in all of our lives. The whole thing, to have that end the way it did was very sad — for all of us.”

Much like her daughter, Jenner seemed to cut Odom plenty of slack for his slip-ups, despite the marriage’s messy ending. She spoke about the sad truth of addiction as a disease, without placing any blame on the NBA player.

“You know, addiction is a terrible thing, and I didn’t know anything about it really,” she said.

Jenner’s full interview is set to air on Sunday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News. The brief clip makes it clear that there is plenty more to come in the long-form interview. Already, other clips have given glimpses of the range of topics Jenner discussed.

Another preview showed Jenner tackling the awkward topic of her daughter Kim’s now-infamous sex tape. Not only that, she even allowed a question about whether she believes that video jump-started her family’s fame.

“You know, I can’t control what other people say and obviously that was a hard thing to go through,” she said. “The thing I learned from that is that you can get through anything as a family.”

The combined Kardashian and Jenner family is now a multi-media empire, spanning everything from music to fashion to, of course, dominance in the reality TV realm. They’ve also branched out into highly successful business including make-up and fitness. No matter what they do, however, there are always those who say they are simply “famous for being famous,” attributing it all back to Kim’s viral video. Jenner assured Levin that it was no easy price to pay.

“That was obviously a real hard time for any mom,” she said. “It was devastating.”