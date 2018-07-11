Kylie Jenner Covers Forbes as Youngest ‘Self-Made Woman’

Kylie Jenner may be the youngest member of the Kardashian family, but she’s also poised to become the wealthiest, with the reality star poised to become the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.

That’s largely thanks to her company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she founded in 2015 and launched with just three lip kits, which sold out in seconds. Since then, she’s expanded into more shades and more products, including eyeshadows, highlighters, lipsticks, concealers and more, creating a global brand with intense demand and the sales figures to prove it.

The 20-year-old has landed the cover of Forbes due to her incredible success, with the magazine sharing that the company reached sales of $330 million in 2017, estimating the value of Jenner’s company at nearly $800 million. Considering the fact that Jenner put her own money into the business initially and owns 100 percent of the company, that means a massive payday for the budding mogul.

In addition, Jenner earns money from appearing on her family’s reality show as well as deals with companies like Puma and PacSun, giving her an estimated net worth of $900 million. That success has made her the youngest person on the magazine’s ranking of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.

With numbers like that, Jenner is also on track to become the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, a title that is currently held by Mark Zuckerberg, who nabbed the honor at 23 years old.

Jenner, who turns 21 on August 10, explained that there’s a simple reason for her massively wide reach.

“Social media is an amazing platform,” Jenner said. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

With millions of followers on Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter, Jenner ingeniously leverages that number by posting videos and photos of herself wearing her products, swatches of upcoming launches and announcing product details. From there, her customers do the rest, flocking to Kylie Cosmetics’ website on launch day and consistently selling out each new release.

Jenner has long been a fan of makeup, famously using it to enhance her pout before getting lip fillers.

“Ever since I was in sixth grade, I would wear purple eyeshadow,” she shared. “I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident.”

After admitting to having temporary lip fillers, Jenner launched her Kylie Lip Kits in 2015, later relaunching as Kylie Cosmetics, a company she says she could see herself working on “forever.”

Jenner even mused that she might pass the company on to her daughter, who she welcomed in February.

“Maybe one day [I’ll] pass this on to Stormi if she’s into it,” she said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil