Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She’s Filming for ‘KUWTK’ After Announcing Step Back From Show

Kourtney Kardashian is finding a “balance” with filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians after previously announcing she would be taking a step back from her family’s reality show. Monday, Kardashian revealed what her filming commitment was like for the upcoming season premiering in March to a confused follower wondering why the Poosh founder was posting photos of herself filming the E! series’ confessionals.

“These are my confessions,” she captioned the post with a nod to Usher’s “Confessions, Pt. II.”

Calling Kardashian out for filming after raising issues about her need for privacy during the last season of KUWTK, as well as eating Hawaiian rolls on Oscars night, one follower commented, “So we’re eating gluten & continuing KUWTK okay kourt do your thaaang.”

Kourtney was quick to respond simply, “balance,” adding a scale emoji to drive home her point.

Kourtney’s desire to have less of her life showcased on camera played out during Season 17 of KUWTK, including the infighting it caused with her sisters.

“It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point. I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore,” she said during the finale. “I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

In November, Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight she would be taking a step back from filming the show altogether.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained at the time, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

Following the season finale, however, sister Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that Kourtney would appear on Season 18, but in a less intense way.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit,” she said. “I don’t even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It’s always up in the air.”

“But we’re in a good place about respecting each other’s space,” Kim continued. “And if someone doesn’t want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want.”

