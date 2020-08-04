Rob Kardashian Shares Shirtless Poolside Selfie Amid Return to Instagram

✖

Rob Kardashian is shining in his confidence these days! The 33-year-old, who's made quite the comeback on social media these days, recently switched his Instagram profile photo to a shirtless image — and he also posted another one on his grid. In the picture, Kardashian is sporting a Los Angeles Rams bucket hat in front of a gorgeous pool and golf course.

"I didn't see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding!" Kardashian has struggled over the years with is confidence, after appearing on both Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Dancing with the Stars, he removed himself from the public eye as much as possible. After coming back to social media, and making more appearances on his family's reality show, Kardashian seems like he's getting back to feeling better these days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian & @dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial) on Aug 3, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

Several fans are excited to see him in a more positive spirit and flooded the comment section with sweet posts. "Looking good Rob stay strong and positive," one person wrote, while someone else echoed, "Looking great! Keep up with your happiness :)." To no surprise, his sister Kourtney Kardashian showed him some love as well by posting a cat emoji with heart eyes. Kardashian's family members have always been supportive of their younger brother, with Khloé Kardashian being one of his biggest cheerleaders.

Within the last decade, the father of one has reportedly struggled with his weight and confidence over the years, making him want to seclude from the famous lifestyle as much as possible. While he's continued to work on himself, sources close to the family say his hard work and efforts are paying off. "Rob is in the best place, he hasn't been doing this well in years," an insider told ET. "He's been taking his workouts and eating well serious and has been significant results. Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody."

A separate source told Us Weekly, "The combo of all these things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body. He's really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place." Lately, he was photographed at Khloé's birthday party and for many, that was a good sign he's been doing well.