Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is opening up about pregnancy and giving birth.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February, is lifting the veil on her once very secretive pregnancy. Taking to Twitter Sunday night, Jenner wasn’t hush about answering fan questions about everything from pregnancy cravings to baby Stormi’s relationship with her cousin Chicago West. The new mom even answered one fan’s question about whether or not she was afraid to give birth.

“I wasn’t afraid! & you shouldn’t be either. We were made for this,” she responded to the fan.

I wasn’t afraid! & you shouldn’t be either. We were made for this 💪🏽 https://t.co/yteSWaboXX — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Jenner, who shared the abundance of information during a late-night Twitter spree, even answered one curious fans’ question about what was the worst part of pregnancy.

“There really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol,” she tweeted. “I had such a perfect experience.”

there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol 😂 I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot 😊 https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

After months of speculation, Jenner revealed on Feb. 1 that she and boyfriend Travis Scott had welcomed their daughter, Stomi Webster, on Feb. 1, announcing the baby girl’s birth on Instagram.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” the 20-year-old continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Days after the birth announcement, Jenner took to Instagram again to share with her followers that she and Scott had chosen the name Stormi for their bundle of joy. The name came as a shock to many fans, who had been speculating that the couple would name their daughter “Butterfly.”