Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Reunite for 'Cutie' Selfie Together Amid Personal Transformation

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian joined forces on Instagram this weekend to help promote the new documentary This Is Paris. The documentary, released last week on YouTube, shows a side of Hilton rarely seen by the public, as the hotel heiress spoke about her traumatic past and abusive relationships. While the videos with Kardashian showed two friends just hanging out, they also showed a friend pitching for the other's new project.

"We’re just hanging out. Just a fun day. Me and Paris, if you haven’t seen her documentary on YouTube yet, you guys should check it out," Kardashian said in one of the clips Hilton shared. "That's hit," Hilton said with a laugh at the end of the clip, which has been viewed over 1.4 million times. Hilton shared another video with Kardashian, showing the two making kissing faces towards the camera. Kardashian called themselves "cuties" and "opposite twins." Hilton chuckled at the end, adding, "I know, I love it."

This Is Paris includes several shocking stories from Hilton, including her revelation that she was emotionally and physically abused by the staff at Provo Canyon School, a treatment center for teens in Utah. Hilton said the abuse she endured there played an important role in shaping the decisions she made during the 2000s. She said she never would have even made the infamous sex tape that leaked in 2003 had she not attended the school. "I would never have let anyone into my life like [the man in the tape, whom she was dating at the time]," Hilton told PEOPLE. "I met the worst person I could meet and if I hadn't gone to Provo, I wouldn't have entertained the thought of letting him into my life. Provo affected my future relationships."

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Hilton said the "Barbie" persona many people see from her is just a facade and a "character." She is the "exact opposite" in real life, she said. "I'm not a dumb blonde. I'm just very good at pretending to be one." Hilton described Provo Canton School as a prison camp where she was abused, choked, and hit. She never told her family about the experiences there. The facility is now run by different owners and could not comment on Hilton's allegations.

Hilton's sex tape was recorded with Rick Salomon and leaked two years later. She told Yahoo Entertainment the shaming she faced at the time was "just so cruel and just so painful." If it was released today, she believes she would not have been treated the same way. "I'm thankful today that women ... would not be treated like that," she said. "Yeah, I wasn't lucky in that situation with the way the people were, but at least there's been change now."