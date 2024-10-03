Ed O'Neill is joining Ryan Murphy's latest project. Variety reports that the Modern Family alum has been cast in the producer's new Hulu legal drama, All's Fair. The actor joins previously announced cast members Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka. Halle Berry was initially attached to the project, but she dropped out over the summer.

The show follows a divorce lawyer at an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. As of now, O'Neill's character details are being kept under wraps, as well as other characters and plots. All's Fair will mark his latest project with Hulu, however, having recently starred in the basketball mini-series Clipped earlier this year alongside Laurence Fishburne, Jacki Weaver, Cleopatra Coleman, and Kelly AuCoin.

O'Neill is best known for his roles as Jay Pritchett in the ABC sitcom Modern Family for all 11 seasons, as well as Al Bundy on the Fox sitcom Married…with Children, which also ran for 11 seasons. Other credits include The Last Shift, Weird City, Finding Dory, Entourage, The West Wing, Little Giants, Wayne's World, Miami Vice, and more.

As of now, a premiere date has not been revealed for All's Fair, and not too many details have been released about it. The show is one of many from Murphy that is in the works. The American Horror Story creator is also working on American Love Story, The Beauty, and Mid-Century Modern for 2025, among several others. New drama Doctor Odyssey just premiered on ABC, while American Sports Story is also in the midst of airing its first season. Meanwhile, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dropped on Netflix and has raised some controversy.

On top of creating the series, Ryan Murphy will also serve as writer, executive producer, and director. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, and Richard Levine will also serve as writers and executive producers. Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Sarah Paulson will executive produce with Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson. 20th Television produces in association with Ryan Murphy Television. It seems like this series will be an intriguing one, and with Ed O'Neill officially joining the cast, there is no telling what will go down and what type of character he will play.