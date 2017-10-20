Exclusive: Court Documents Allege Rob Kardashian Abused Other Women in the Past

Legal tensions continue to rise between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family, as new court documents allege that Rob Kardashian has a history of abusive behaviors directed towards women.

As previously reported, Chyna, under her legal name Angela White, filed a civil suit against seven members of the Kardashian family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She is suing Rob for alleged assault, battery, distribution of private materials, domestic violence, harassment, intrusion into private affairs, disclosure of private facts, defamation, false light, and interference in prospective economic relations. Court documents related to the claim show pictures of damage Rob allegedly did in their home during a reported dispute.

More: Exclusive: Blac Chyna Describes Rob Kardashian’s Alleged Domestic Abuse in Lawsuit

The suit also names his siblings and mother, for alleged false light, interference with contractual relations, and interference in prospective economic relations.

New details have arisen in further court documents, that claim Rob has a history of inappropriate behavior towards the women he has dated. The documents show tweets from Rob that allegedly attack his ex-girlfriend Rita Ora in a 2012 rant about the pop singer.

“She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together, I wonder how many she will sleep with now we apart? But I mean 20?!!!” he wrote in one tweet.

Over the summer, Rob went on a social media rant against Chyna, posting explicit photos of her.

“Accordingly, Rob has demonstrated a pattern of revealing ex-girlfriend’s sensitive medical information online in vengeful social media posts after break-ups,” a court document from Chyna’s civil suit reads.

Up Next: Exclusive: Blac Chyna’s Legal Team Has Officially Subpoenaed Members of Kardashian Family

The suit also points to Rob’s on-screen interaction with ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon, in which he “grabbed Bailon by the arm, and slapped her across the face, as his mother, Defendant Kris Jenner looks on.”

Later in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, it was revealed it was “merely a prank.” The suit then goes on to claim, “In doing so, Rob Kardashian played domestic violence for laughs in this early episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’”

Rob and Chyna share daughter Dream, who they currently co-parent. They recently reached a custody agreement.

Chyna is also facing a lawsuit from Rob, which claims she tried to choke him with an iPhone cord and damaged his sister’s house. Hollywood power lawyer Lisa Bloom, of The Bloom Firm, represents Chyna.