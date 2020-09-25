Kourtney Kardashian Plays up Romance Rumors With Scott Disick in 'KUWTK' Throwback Photo

✖

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be leaning into the rumors she and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick have reconciled. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, shared a still from a classic episode between she and her ex from the E! reality show on her Instagram Story Thursday, leaving out any context as to why she was looking back at the time in which they were still together.

The screenshot shows Kardashian asking her boyfriend, "You know what I’ve been thinking about?" Disick, 37, then responds, "Biodegradable foods, organic vegetables, moving to a farm, changing your name. Anything else?" The exes, who share children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, have had fans wondering about a possible reconciliation after Disick's split from Sofia Richie in May 2020 after nearly three years together.

Since then, the reality personalities have raised eyebrows with flirty comments on each other's Instagrams and photos posted to social media of Kardashian wearing her ex's shirts. In a trailer for Season 19 of KUWTK, the two seemed to confirm something was happening between them as they teased possibly having a fourth child together. "Scott’s like, ‘We’re going for baby No. 4.’ Was that serious? I want to know," Kim Kardashian asks her older sister during the trailer. Sister Khloé Kardashian added incredulously, "Are you pregnant?" before the video cuts off.

Kourtney had previously expressed a desire to stop filming for her family's show, which was granted when, earlier this month, Kim announced she and the rest of the family had made the "difficult decision" to say goodbye to KUWTK after a final season that will air in early 2021. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," Kim continued. "We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," added Kim. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever." Kourtney has yet to share her in-depth thoughts about the show's end, saying on social media she planned to "gather [her] thoughts" and go into them publicly later.