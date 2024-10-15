Khloé Kardashian Shares Photos of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor

Khloé Kardashian is sharing the results of facial fillers after she had cancerous tissue removed from her cheek in 2022. The 40-year-old star of The Kardashians took to Snapchat on Oct. 11 to share before-and-after photos of the surgical indent on her cheek that was practically erased by filler nine months after undergoing the tumor removal procedure.

“As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face,” Kardashian wrote on Snapchat alongside close-up photos of her face. “I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Khloe Kardashian/SnapChat

When it comes to the reasoning behind the timeline behind Kardashian’s filler injections, she explained, “We had to make sure medically everything was safe and my doctor gave me the go ahead.”

The Good American co-founder, who is mom to daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson, first shared the news of her facial tumor on social media in 2022 after being spotted out and about wearing a bandage on her face. Kardashian said at the time on Instagram that she first noticed a small bump on her face that wouldn’t go away, and after seven months, she decided to get it biopsied.

Doctors determined that the bump was a melanoma tumor, and the reality personality soon underwent a procedure to remove the cancerous cells from her face. On Season 3 of The Kardashians, doctors were revealed to have had to remove a larger portion of Kardashian’s face than she expected.

“Melanoma is deadly,” she shared in a confessional on the show. “This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be.” Kardashian noted that she wanted her story to be the inspiration for others to get frequent skin checks, as she had previously had another skin cancer spot removed as a teen.

“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time,” Kardashian said at the time. “I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

In September 2023, looking back on her skin cancer journey, Kardashian wrote on Instagram, “I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can’t fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at.” She added, “Praise the Lord for covering me and thank you to everyone who was a part of my journey. It’s an ongoing one!”