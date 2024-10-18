-
Watch Liam Payne’s ‘X Factor’ Auditions Ahead of His One Direction Days
The late singer auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 and after being eliminated early on, auditioned in 2010 where he would later be put in a group to form One Direction.
-
‘DWTS’: Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Emotional Note She Passed Guest Judge Mark Ballas
Three-time Mirrorball champion Ballas served as a guest judge on Dancing With the Stars this week for Dedication Night.
-
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Hannah Jiles Responds to Claims Her Recent Weight Loss Is Due to Ozempic
The Love Is Blind star previously opened up about losing 45 lbs. following the pandemic.
-
‘Survivor’ Favorite Dies of Pancreatic Cancer: Rest in Peace Hasan Yalnızoğlu
Hasan Yalnızoğlu competed on Survivor All Star and Survivor Celebrities – Volunteers, the ninth and 14th seasons of Survivor Turkey.
-
‘Love Island USA’ Star Hannah Smith Allegedly Made Racist Remarks During Recent Arrest
Smith claimed no memory of incident and apologized.
-
‘RHOP’ Stars Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant Don’t Regret Kicking Co-Stars Out of Party
Gizelle and Ashley explain why they’d make the same decision in a sneak peek of an upcoming episode.
-
‘RHOP’ Star Slams Police Over ‘Illegal’ DUI Arrest
Karen Huger was arrested this Spring for a DUI. The reality star wants the case thrown out.
-
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Dorit Kemsley’s 10-Year-Old Son Has Been Hospitalized
Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley also shared 8-year-old daughter Pheonix.
-
’90 Day Fiancé’s Tigerlily Reveals ‘Super Inaccurate’ Misconception Fans Have About Her Marriage to Adnan (Exclusive)
Tigerlily and Adnan’s wedding was featured on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.
-
Simon Cowell Postpones ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Auditions Following Death of Liam Payne
Thursday’s auditions were rescheduled due to “the tragic passing of Liam Payne,” organizers said.