Scott Disick Says He’s ‘Different’ Than He Appears on ‘KUWTK’

After 15 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans of the famous family might think they know Scott Disick.

But Kourtney Kardashian’s ex claims he’s not entirely who he appears to be on television in Sunday’s all new episode of the E! reality series.

“I feel like I probably come across to the world a little bit different than I really am,” he told the camera while planning a business trip to Art Basal in Miami, Florida with Kris Jenner’s beau Cory Gamble. “And I’m not saying a lot of the things are not exactly 100 percent true, because they are, but I definitely think there’s a lot of people who maybe underestimate me, and I’m excited that I do have this now to show that I am professional when I need to be.”

But while Disick claimed to be moving past his past as a partier and club promoter, his trip with Gamble turned out to be a big mess, when Gamble said Disick didn’t end up showing up “at all” but instead was out partying with girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Gamble suggested that “his company brings out the best or worst in him” when it comes to Disick’s behavior.

That upset Kris Jenner, who agreed to go into business with Disick when it comes to buying and selling art.

“I was really excited about Scott’s trip to Miami, because I thought he would get so much done and it would be really productive,” she told the camera. “It’s really upsetting for his reputation, for my reputation, and just for his future in general. He needs to step up and I worry if this is a pattern or not.”

Feeling guilty upon his return to California, Disick stopped by to talk with Jenner, who called him out on returning to her with his tail in between his legs.

And although he told her that his desire to goof off wasn’t the biggest deal in the world, Jenner cut through to the heart of things.

“When you f— up, you don’t just f— up a little but you f— up a lot,” she told him. “These little setbacks can cost you dearly.”

Despite his defensive start, Disick soon thanked Jenner for always looking out for him, but also cautioned her that he isn’t who he was in the past, and is working to balance his home and business life with his desire to have fun.

“I have nobody else watching out for me other than you,” he told Jenner.

Photo credit: Getty / Tom Briglia