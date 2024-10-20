-
Jelly Roll Vows to ‘Expose’ the ‘Slimy’ Music Business
Jelly Roll calls out “smoke and mirrors” in the music industry.
Jelly Roll Says He First Attended Alcoholics Anonymous at Age 14
Jelly Roll says he ‘found solace’ in AA and NA meetings among others who understood his substance abuse struggles.
‘Yellowstone’ Star and Country Singer Luke Grimes Names Rapper He’d Like to Work With
‘Yellowstone’ actor Luke Grimes says he would ‘absolutley’ jump at the chance to work with Post Malone.
Trisha Yearwood Speaks out After Husband Garth Brooks Was Accused of Sexual Assault
The country star shares photo with embattled husband on Instagram.
Luke Bryan Clarifies His Comments on Beyoncé’s CMA Awards Snub
Bryan explained that his intentions were not ‘negative.’
Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Reveals 27-Year Drug Addiction
“You’ve got to prove yourself to people,” Jennings said about recovery.
Lainey Wilson Details Gross Incident She Experienced While Performing
Trigger warning if you’re easily grossed out.
Shaboozey Calls out Fans Who Harassed Him at Bar
The country star ‘had a lady yank my hair’ and ‘another person call me weird.’