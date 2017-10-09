Rob Kardashian’s Ex Adrienne Bailon Addresses Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and while nothing has been officially confirmed by Jenner herself, several sources have stated that the pregnancy is real.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the Cinefashion Film Awards in L.A. on Sunday, Adrienne Bailon, who dated Rob Kardashian for two years before their breakup in 2009, had nothing but support for the 20-year-old.

“I think that she’s very mature for her age and I think that they know what’s best for them,” Bailon said.

In addition to Jenner, the makeup mogul’s sister Khloe Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and Kim Kardashian West has confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate.

Bailon shared that she is still friendly with the sisters.

“They are super awesome and we see each other out and about,” she said. “They are great girls. They really are.”

As for starting her own family, Bailon, who married Israel Houghton in November 2016, can’t wait to be a mom.

“I love it. I love it. I love it. I just feel so blessed. I wake up every day and like, ‘Ah. I’m just so grateful,’ ” she said about her marriage. “We do want kids at some point in the future.”

