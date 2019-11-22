Khloe Kardashian’s Ex French Montana Hospitalized With Cardiac Issues, Stomach Pain

✖

French Montana has been hospitalized following reports he'd been experiencing stomach pain, nausea, and most alarmingly, an elevated heart rate. Police responded to a call early Thursday afternoon at the Moroccan/American rapper's home in Calabasas, California.

Details are scarce, but according to TMZ, officers arrived at the 35-year-old's residence expecting to respond to a robbery. While that turned out to be a false alarm, they noticed he was acting irregularly, as sources close to the rapper noted his health complaints. He was taken to a San Fernando Valley hospital. He was reportedly awake and alert, and is expected to be released shortly after being treated with IV fluids.

The cause of Montana's condition isn't clear, but Montana had apparently been traveling across Europe and the Middle East of late. It's suspected that he may have eaten some contaminated food while abroad.

Montana was famously in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian back in 2013 and 2014. Though they only lasted as a couple for just under a year, Montana told Haute Living earlier this summer that he and his ex "are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close."

"I feel like we had a real dope relationship," Montana went on to explain. "There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from. The love was real."

More recently, Kardashian was allegedly peeved that former family friend Jordyn Woods had been spending some time with a number of her former boyfriends, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, the Houston Rockets' James Harden, as well as Montana.

Last November, Kardashian's sister, Kourtney, was seen dancing with Montana at P. Diddy's 49th birthday party, which naturally lead to speculation that the two were possibly an item.

Earlier this year, the rapper collaborated with Jennifer Lopez on a trio of songs, which included "Same Girl," I Luh Ya Papi," and concluding with "Medicine." The latter was remixed by Steve Aoki, and Lopez released a music video for the new cut of the tune on Instagram back in May.

Montana is also working on his third studio album, titled simply Montana, which is due for a release sometime this month on Epic Records. It will include the single "Writing on the Wall," which is a collaboration with both Cardi B and Post Malone.