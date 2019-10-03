Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Hangs With Ex Tyga After Travis Scott Split and Twitter Has Jokes

The close timing of Kylie Jenner‘s reunion with ex Tyga after news broke that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are “taking a break” in their relationship of more than two years has Twitter cracking jokes like crazy. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was reportedly spotted heading to her ex’s recording studio with friends friends Anastasia ‘Stassi’ Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine after a night out, fans couldn’t help but speculate that she could be interested in getting back together with the “Rack City” artist.

Jenner and Tyga were rumored to have been dating since 2014, when she was just starting high school, but first came forward as a romantic couple when she was 17. The pair broke up for good in spring 2017, just shortly before the makeup mogul was spotted kissing Scott at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2017.

The Astroworld rapper and Kylie Cosmetics founder now share a 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom they will reportedly co-parent following their split.

Hearing that Tyga could be back in the picture after all these years sent Twitter into overdrive making jokes:

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

