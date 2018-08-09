Kim Kardashian Hid Her Kris Humphries Engagement Ring From ‘Heartbroken’ Kanye West



Kim Kardashian West knew how Kanye West felt about her before they married, so she once hid her Kris Humphries wedding ring from the “heartbroken” rapper’s view.

During an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood show on Los Angeles’ Real 92.3 radio station earlier Thursday, Kardashian said this happened during an awards show while she was still married to Humphries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So I am presenting the award. And the award was, Kanye was nominated. So I see him backstage. We end up both at the Soho House and he sat at my table and I had my big ring on cause I was married,” Kardashian recalled.

“So I am talking with my ring and I talk with my hands a lot so I am talking, and I just see him looking at my ring and his face would just get heartbroken,” Kardashian continued. “So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this with one hand.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she knew how West felt about her, even at that time.

“We look back now, and I guess him and his best friend had a convo and he was like, ‘Dude. We’re at a restaurant together. She just got married like two weeks ago,’” Kardashian said.

Kardashian also stressed that nothing happened between herself and West while she was still married to Humphries, notes PEOPLE. After the awards show, she went on to make Kourtney and Kim Take New York and realized she was “miserable” in the marriage.

“You know, I f—ed up and went a different direction and realized I f– up pretty soon,” she told Big Boy.

In 2011, Kardashian and Humphries were infamously married for 72 days. She started dating West before the divorce from Humphries was finalized in June 2013. West and Kardashian tied the knot in May 2014 and now have three children.

West made it clear he had feelings for Kardashian before they were a couple in his 2012 song “Theraflu.”

“I admit I fell in love with Kim… ‘Round the same time she fell in love with him,” West rapped. “That’s cool, babygirl, do your thing… Lucky I ain’t had [Jay Z] drop him from the team.”

Kardashian’s marriage with West is her longest, surpassing her four-year marriage to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004.

Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner told Us Weekly this week that Kardashian and West are “solid” now.

“I think they’re just so solid,” Jenner said. “They’re so connected, and they love each other very much, and they have a family that they’re committed to. They’re committed to one another, and people, you’re not always going to agree with each other forever. You’re going to have differences. You’re going to have things that pop up. You’re going to have hiccups.”

She continued, “There’s a lot of things in life as human beings that we all deal with, especially if we have a partner, a spouse. I think they’re so committed to one another that things like that probably bring them closer together.”

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images