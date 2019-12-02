Tyga Hospitalized in Abu Dhabi Amid Tour

Tyga alarmed his fans over the weekend when he shared a video of himself in a hospital in Abu Dhabi following his Saturday night concert in Saudi Arabia. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, appeared in his Instagram Story wearing a surgical mask across his face while sitting in a hospital bed.

He captioned one of the photos with a crying emoji and an unwell emoji before adding to the second post: “Thank you to the doctors in Abu Dhabi for treating me w the best care.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He left no other details about his hospitalization or his condition. Metro reports that he’s currently scheduled to take the stage in Hamburg, Germany Monday night, although his website lists his next show as Dec. 15 in Los Angeles, then Dec. 20 in Punta Cana, and wrapping up on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. He previously wrote on Instagram earlier last week that “other European dates” in December “will be moved to later!”

Following his concert in Saudi Arabia, he posted a few videos of the show and wrote, “Saudi Arabia Crazyyyy Luvvv,” with fire emojis and red heart emojis.

While on stage in Mumbai on Friday, he hinted toward feeling unwell, telling the crowd that he wouldn’t let being “under the weather” ruin his gig, the Times of India reported.

“This is my first time in Mumbai, and I just love it here,” he reportedly said. “I am a bit under the weather, but I thought to myself that this is my first gig in Mumbai and I cannot cancel it for my fans’ sake. And you know what? It’s totally worth coming all the way from Los Angeles and performing for you all.”

Tyga, 30, is dad to 7-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson with ex Blac Chyna, 31. He dated Kylie Jenner, 22, from 2014 to 2015, and the two made headlines this year after being spotted in the same music studio following Jenner’s breakup with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares 22-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.