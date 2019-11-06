Kris Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Giant Ring on Daughter Kylie’s Instagram Story

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble engaged? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch sparked rumors after she was spotted sporting an enormous diamond ring on that finger on Tuesday, which was her 64th birthday. Jenner was seen rocking the huge baubler in social media posts from her famous daughters. Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram Story in which Jenner held a new purse, with the diamond ring on full display, while Kim Kardashian posted a video of Jenner tearing up while opening a birthday present from her, holding a piece of paper to cover her face — which also showed off the ring.

While she hasn’t confirmed an engagement, she certainly wasn’t doing much to hide the ring on Tuesday; even on her own Story, Jenner was seen nonchalantly showing it off.

Gamble, 38, was also mum on any engagement news, although he did share a series of photos of him and Jenner to Instagram, with the ring visible in one. “Will always make u smile & have your back… Love you 1000x… Happy K day bab,” he captioned the post.

“I love you babe!!!” Jenner replied.

It’s not the first time Jenner and Gamble have sparked engagement rumors, as Jenner has been spotted wearing the ring in the past. Last year, Late Late Show host James Corden asked her to confirm or deny the rumors during a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” — and Jenner was so intent on not sharing any information that she opted to eat a cricket instead.

“The ring’s right there,” Corden told Jenner at the time, pointing to her hand. “It’s a real giveaway.”

“This isn’t the ring,” Jenner replied, to which Corden grinned and said, “But there is a ring!” That elicited a big laugh from Jenner, who then took a bite out of the cricket, evading the question once and for all.

After the show appearance, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two were not engaged.

“She’s not engaged, and not married to Corey, just in a relationship,” the source said at the time. “She was just having fun on the show with James [Corden].”

Jenner and Gamble have been dating since 2014 following her divorce from ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner in 2013. A source once told PEOPLE in 2017 that the two “will never get married,” although Jenner did call Gamble her “ride or die” in a birthday post dedicated to him in 2018.

In 2017, Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that although her and Gamble’s 25-year age difference doesn’t bother her (“Age is just a number,” she said), she’s not looking to walk down the aisle for the third time in her life.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she said at the time, referencing her divorce from Jenner in 2013 and Robert Kardashian in 1991. “So, I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]’s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”