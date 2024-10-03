Kendall Jenner to Dish on Bad Bunny Breakup for 'The Kardashians,' Report Claims

The supermodel and rapper dated on and off for about two years.

Kendall Jenner may be sharing a lot on the next season of The Kardashians. For its forthcoming sixth season, the model will reportedly open up about her breakup from Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny. A source tells Life & Style Magazine: "Kendall was protective of the relationship when things were going well," adding, "but she's decided she's done, so she no longer cares about keeping things private."

Jenner was recently spotted at the US Open sitting nowhere near Bunny in September. The source says the seating arrangement was intentional on Jenner's part. "She definitely wanted to send a message by sitting so far apart," says the source, saying footage of it is "gold" to momager Kris Jenner. "She'll be thrilled to milk this breakup for ratings," says the insider of Kris. "Kendall's always under pressure to deliver a storyline, and unfortunately Bunny is the sacrificial lamb."

The Victoria's Secret angel is notoriously private, showing her modeling career on the show, and opening up about her anxiety and obsession with health and wellness. Fans have complains about her lack of personal storyline on the show.

Sources claim Kendall broke things off with Bunny for good after being on and off for some time. "They're still friendly but have taken a step back and aren't dating," a source close told Us Weekly. The source also claims they "were more serious after their short break" earlier this year, "but it ultimately didn't work out long-term."

"[Kendall] decided she wanted space" the insider adds, noting that she was seen "hanging out with" her ex, NBA star Devin Booker. "She wants to stay single for now. Kendall isn't ready to be tied down at the moment and is enjoying this era."

Jenner and Booker dated in 2022. They were recently spotted together in Miami. A source claims Jenner and Booker have not ruled out the idea of a reconciliation, but nothing is set in stone.



