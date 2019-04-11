Kim Kardashian Fans Freak After She Admits She Is Studying to Become a Lawyer

It’s safe to say the reaction was strong when Kim Kardashian said she’s currently studying to be a lawyer.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t going to law school — in fact, she doesn’t have a bachelor’s degree. She revealed in her May 2019 cover interview with Vogue that she’s studying in a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco and that she plans to take the bar in 2022.

In California, it’s legal to become a lawyer without graduating from college if you apprentice with a practicing lawyer or judge.

She said she knew a big part of the reaction would be met with a giant eye-roll, and she wasn’t wrong. Many were upset with her lack of education, saying it seems unfair for her, a rich celebrity, to skip the expensive, time-consuming work of law school.

“I find it quite discouraging as a student that someone like Kim Kardashian can wake up and decide they wanna take the bar exam, while you have students studying for it now that are required to go through undergrad and law school just to get a seat,” one Twitter user wrote.

.@KimKardashian saying she's going to Law School while she doesn't have a bachelors degree is the cringe cherry on top of her save black people from prison sundae. I don't understand it. Because you have money you can bypass 4-years of hard work and preparation?

But others argued that Kardashian has proven herself to be passionate about the law. The 38-year-old has been praised for working with President Donald Trump to grant clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old inmate who had been serving life without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

“Kim Kardashian has done a whole more for criminal justice reform than the average member of the Twitterati, so if she is serious about going to law school I say fantastic, thank you,” one Twitter user wrote.

Other Kardsahian fans marveled in her confidence, which was showcased when she told Vogue she could study criminal law “in my sleep.”

“i am LIVING for kim kardashian west the first year law student,” one Twitter user wrote alongside an excerpt of the interview.

i am LIVING for kim kardashian west the first year law student

Some fans joked that she’d be able to defend herself from charges that could possibly stem from an old, iconic fight she had with younger sister Khloe Kardashian in the early days of KUWTK, when she slammed Khloe with her purse and punched her.

“Kim Kardashian is studying law so she can protect herself in court when Khloe decides to press charges against her for this:” someone wrote alongside a clip of the incident.

Kim Kardashian is studying law so she can protect herself in court when Khloe decides to press charges against her for this:

Others drew parallels to the storyline of Legally Blonde.

“[Kim Kardashian] being the real life elle woods of wanting to be a lawyer and going to law school,” one Twitter user wrote.

One person noted her “sheer force as well,” saying it’s more than enough to propel her through an apprenticeship.

Hey, good for Kim Kardashian. If she can hack legal training w/o law school, just by reading, then more power to her. It’ll be hard, but it’d be a mistake to underestimate the intelligence of a woman who made herself a multimillionaire and A-list celeb by sheer force of will,” they wrote.

Another pointed out the juxtaposition among those who criticize Kardashian for being seemingly talentless and those who criticized her for trying to develop a talent.

kim kardashian: *is a reality tv/social media icon*

Y’all: SHE HAS NO SKILL. TRASH. kim kardashian: *pursues law degree*

Y’all: HOW DARE SHE TRY TO BE SKILLED pic.twitter.com/S7Jnr0Hap7 — s. (@safiyaaaax) April 11, 2019

In her interview with Vogue, she said she “had to think long and hard” about her decision.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, s—. I need to know more,” she said.

“I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”