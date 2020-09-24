Kris Jenner Addresses 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Rumors

✖

With Keeping Up With the Kardashians officially coming to an end next year, some fans have speculated that family matriarch Kris Jenner may make the move to another reality TV mainstay and join the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which has been on the air since 2010.

So will Jenner join the ladies of RHOBH? Unfortunately, it's not likely. Jenner virtually appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where host Ellen DeGeneres guessed that the momager probably wouldn't make the move to the Bravo show. "No. You’re absolutely right. You know me very well," Jenner replied. "I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend, [RHOBH cast member] Kyle Richards. But as far as me joining a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life. And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine."

The Kardashian family announced the end of the show earlier this month, sharing that the final season will air in 2021. "It was kind of sudden," Jenner reflected of the decision to end the show. "I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was time," she explains. "It just sort of came to us and we thought, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes and lots of spin-offs."

She added that when her family began the series in 2007, things looked a lot different for the group, and in general, than they do now. "It's so weird to think when we started the show, there was barely Twitter. There were no other social media platforms; there was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat," Jenner said. "There were no grandchildren. People weren't married or divorced. It's just so crazy that all of this has happened and to look back and think that I have the most amazing home movies in the world."

Of all her kids, Jenner named Khloé Kardashian as the one who is the most emotional about the decision. "I think Khloe was probably the one who's the saddest about it all," Jenner recalled. "And actually after we told the crew and everybody had gone home, Khloé stayed there with the crew for hours, reminiscing about old times. I'm like, 'Khloé, you've got to go home now, honey.' She was pretty torn up about it."

"It's been such an amazing journey," she concluded. "This chapter in our lives has been amazing. We're just so appreciative and grateful and blessed to have had this experience."