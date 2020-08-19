Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Have Officially Broken up for Good

✖

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are officially calling it quits on their relationship. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the pair have officially split months after they initially broke up in May. Over the past several months, the two have reportedly been trying to make their relationship work, but due to a few issues, they decided to part ways once more.

Sources told TMZ that Richie was the one who was pushing for the pair to reunite. But, Disick called things off definitively and doesn't see them getting back together in the future. Richie and Disick are reportedly not on speaking terms in light of their latest split. As for what went wrong between them, the 15-year-age difference between Disick, 37, and Richie, who will turn 22 on Aug. 24, was a growing point of friction as they attempted to navigate their relationship. Additionally, the Flip It Like Disick star is said to be focusing on his family life, as he shares three young children with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The reality star is reportedly seeking out a quieter lifestyle so that he can focus on his business ventures. This point of view did not mesh with Richie's lifestyle.

Back in May, Disick and Richie split, with the news coming just weeks after the 37-year-old sought out treatment for "past traumas" at a Colorado rehab center. Although, two months later, Us Weekly reported that they were back together after taking some time apart. Several sources close to the couple told the publication that they "weren't getting along before" and that they spent time apart in order to live "life separate from each other" before they decided to give their relationship another shot. A source confirmed outright that they were back together "romantically."

A second source shared that Richie wanted to give Disick time to better himself before they broached the topic of reconciliation. “Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship,” the insider explained. “Scott’s family is always what is most important to him.” A third source added about their reunion, “Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again.” Alas, about a month after they reportedly got back together, Richie and Disick have parted ways and, apparently, they have split for good.