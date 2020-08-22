Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Scott Disick Felt 'Betrayed' After Rehab News Leaked

✖

Scott Disick felt "betrayed" after news that he secretly entered rehab earlier this year leaked to the media, Kourtney Kardashian revealed in a preview clip for the second half of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 18. In May, Disick checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility, but he abruptly left after a photo of him at the center leaked in the Daily Mail. Disick's attorney later confirmed he did go to rehab but disputed a report that he suffered a drug relapse.

In a clip from the upcoming KUWTK episodes, Kardashian and sister Kim Kardashian discussed Disick's trip to rehab over the phone. Kardashian called the situation "really, really so awful" and said "actual conversations" Disick had with his therapist were leaked. Kim said she did not know Disick went to rehab until she saw it in the media. "I feel really bad for him," Kim added in a confessional.

"He said he's never been more betrayed in his life. He's packing and he's definitely coming home. He's really upset. Especially [because] he was actually going to work on himself and his traumas," Kardashian said of Disick, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children. She believed Disick should file a lawsuit over the violation of his privacy. "I feel like whoever did leak this information should be really ashamed of themselves," Kardashian said in the clip, reports Entertainment Tonight. "Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas in privacy. He was completely violated."

Back on May 4, the Daily Mail published a photo of Disick at All Points North Lodge in Colorado and reported he began using cocaine and alcohol while quarantining. Disick's attorney, Marty Singer, confirmed Disick did attend rehab but said it was not due to a relapse. "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," Singer said at the time.

APN President and CEO Noah Nordheimer also issued a statement, saying if it is discovered that any employee at the facility was responsible for the leak, they would take "legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities." Nordheimer added, "The APN Lodge team is overwhelmingly a group who dedicates their lives to bettering others and we are sickened by any publication who would report on an individual’s life struggles without their consent."