Brandon Jenner and Wife Leah Split After 14 Years Together

Brandon Jenner and wife Leah have called things off after 14 years together.

In a shared statement posted to Instagram Monday, the couple announced the end of their relationship.

“Hi everybody, it is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they wrote. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” they continued. “There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

“Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won’t be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication,” they concluded their message. “Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys!”

In the caption for the statement, Brandon wrote, “With Love, from [Leah] and I [heart emoji].”

And while their followers were sorry to hear about the breakup, they had nothing but kind things to say.

“Awe you guys were my favorite couple. Still are!” one person wrote. “Wish nothing but the best for you both.”

Another added, “Sad to hear. With so much love between you, hard to believe you can’t make it work. But it happens, I guess. Sending love to you both.”

Brandon, 37, and Leah, 35, had known each other since high school, growing up together in Malibu. Brandon, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, and Leah, whose dad is Eagles guitarist Don Felder, eventually married in 2012 and welcomed their daughter on July 22, 2015.

The couple has appeared from time to time on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, during which they promoted their work on music in their group Brandon & Leah.

