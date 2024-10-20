What ‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Learned From Her Breakup With Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen may be a public figure and on a popular Bravo reality series, but The Real Housewives of Miami star says her dating life will probably be off limits moving forward. Pippen famously dated Marcus Jordan, the son of her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s arch enemy, Michael Jordan. Michael publicly denounced the relationship, but it didn’t stop Larsa, who is 18 years Marcus’ senior, from frolicking around the world and on social media with him. But after two years and a now-canceled podcast, they called it quits.

In a recent chat with E! News, Larsa says she’ll keep some things in her personal life reserved for herself and not public consumption. “I don’t want to share too much, honestly…I feel like my last relationship was on display from day one and if I do meet someone, I’m going to take my time and get to know them initially before I get to be on center street with the person, because I feel like it’s hard to get to know someone when it’s public. It’s so challenging,” she explained, as reported by The Jasmine Brand.

“If you’re just meeting someone, you don’t necessarily know if you guys are even going to get along or if you guys if there’s longevity in it,” she continued. “But as soon as it’s put out there, it’s like you’re linked to this person forever. People always want to make more of it than it actually is, so I want to be more careful this time around and not necessarily share too much in the beginning.”

Larsa and Scottie split after four kids and 20 years of marriage. Their breakup was not initially amicable.

Since the split, Larsa has been linked to several rappers and athletes, including Malik Beasley, Future, and Tristant Thompson…the latter is former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian. Larsa and the Kardashian crew were once close, but amid Kim Kardashian’s split from Kanye West, they became estranged.

