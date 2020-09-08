✖

After 20 Seasons, it has been announced that Keeping up With the Kardashians is ending at the E! network. In a post on Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared the news, telling her followers, "It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

She continued, "We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives." Kardashian then added, "Our last season will air early next year in 2021."

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today," she went on to say. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Khloe Kardashian has issued a statement as well, saying, "I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times. I love you all. Thank you for the memories!"

Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! in 2007, eventually going on to become one of the longest-running reality television series in the United States. The show follows the lives of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as their sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. It has also featured their mother Kris Jenner, and brother Rob Kardashian, among many other family members and friends.