Kris Jenner Files Trademark to Claim ‘Momager’

Kris Jenner has been known as the “momager” to her family members for years. Now she wants to make it official.

TMZ reported on Monday that Jenner filed legal documents to own the copyright on the term “Momager,” which she used for a new cosmetic line that dropped a day prior on Mother’s Day. She also reportedly wants to use it on a future clothing line.

This isn’t Jenner’s first attempt at owning the name. She previously filed documents back in May 2015, but after a two-year legal battle she wound up with nothing after the United States Patent and Trademark Office determined the name was too similar to another trademark already owned by someone else, “momanger.”

The original trademark owner and Jenner came to an agreement back in December — she could use the term, but only as long as it never used for reality television or web programming.

One of Jenner’s daughters Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday and celebrated Mother’s Day with a pair of throwback photos of the two. The first was an old photo of Kardashian as a child, while the other was a recent selfie where the two both had blond hair.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the entire world! You’ve taught us all how to live life to the fullest and work hard for what you want. You’ve always taught us that family above everything! Thank you for being the best grandma to my kids,” Kardashian wrote. “I love you.”

Elsewhere in the Kardashian family tree, Khloe Kardashian finally gave fans some insight into how she picked out her daughter True Thompson’s name on Sunday.

“Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” Kardashian wrote on her exclusive Khloe With a K site. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my Grandma M.J. (Shannon, Khloe’s grandother) suggested True.”

Khloe said the name “stuck with me for my entire pregnancy,” even as she traveled to Cleveland, Ohio to give birth.

“FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton,” she continued. “My real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!!”

A few days prior, Khloe confessed that “the hardest part of all” for her when it came to motherhood was breastfeeding. He fans gave her some positive words of encouragement to help get her through it.