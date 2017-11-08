The Internet Can’t Handle Scott Disick on the ‘KUWTK’ 10th Anniversary Special

Scott Disick is one of the stars on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians that has always provided a lot of hilarity. The ex-husband of Kourtney is also a fan favorite.

Always ready with a hilarious one-liner, a ridiculous prank and sometimes sweet comment, Disick is a real pro at making viewers laugh on the beloved reality series. As fans celebrate the series with its 10th anniversary special on Sunday night, check out some of the best reactions from fans about Disick.

Fans were enamored by ‘Lord Disick’

I need my own Scott Disick now pls and thanks — Madison (@maadzz__) September 25, 2017

i fricken love scott disick??? @ScottDisick — victoria rose♛ (@torrri_xo) September 25, 2017

Scott Disick fine ass ?? — No Aladdin (@_LegsForDayz) September 25, 2017

this whole show would be nothing without scott disick!! — shay-nuh (@ShainaJ6) September 25, 2017

I’m just tryna live like @ScottDisick — Cristiano Bonadonna (@Bonadeezy) September 25, 2017

Others looked back at fond memories…

i’m gonna use the #KUWTK 10th anniversary special as an excuse to repost my pic with scott disick lol pic.twitter.com/nSjF76W2xB — Jen (@Jen__Allison) September 25, 2017

Honestly all I want is @kourtneykardash and @ScottDisick to get back together — Emily Alessandra (@EmAlessandra) September 25, 2017

Literally one of the funniest things on the show, ever! I love @ScottDisick….always keeping things interesting! ???? https://t.co/0ejoQtFdEb — angela higinbotham (@aNg_eLa23) September 25, 2017

Some shared quotables…

Kourtney: “What is your opinion on Scott Disick?”



Person: “I don’t know what that is”

??? @Syd_The_Kyd21 — Allie Simmons (@alliesimm514) September 25, 2017

“Auntie Kris it’s me, it’s Todd Kraines “??? always had me dying! @ScottDisick #KeepingItKardashian — Francyelli Santana (@CiaoBellaFran) September 25, 2017

Some just didn’t care…

I’m done with celebrities idgaf if Kylie Jenner is pregnant and Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are dating they ain’t paying your bills LMAO — Thalia (@thaliaiortega) September 25, 2017

My brother just compared me to Scott Disick. I’m not sure if I should be offended or take that as a compliment. ? — Lily Krystine ? (@__nobodysbaby) September 25, 2017

Some also wondered if Kourtney and Disick would get back together…

