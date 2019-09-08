Corey Gamble: Meet Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend

Kris Jenner has been looking content alongside boyfriend Cory Gamble recently, but many fans don’t know much about this mysterious love interest. With season 17 of Keeping Up with The Kardashians arriving on Sunday, the drama between the family and Jenner’s love interest seems to be taking center stage on the show.

Jenner is the leader of the pack in the Kardashian-Jenner household. The 63-year-old momager is known for running the show and ensuring that all of her daughters represent the family’s growing media empire as best as they can. Personally, however, her love life has been less of a feature in recent years.

However, Jenner does step out with her boyfriend at times, and fans are always looking for more on the couple. Just this week, they appeared at the amfAR Cannes Gala in France together, and many revisited their old questions about Gamble.

At 38 years old, Gamble is considerably younger than his girlfriend. Still, the two never look out of place together — perhaps thanks to Jenner’s daughters’ dedication to skincare and cosmetics. Gamble wore a white tuxedo jacket at the gala on Friday, matching Jenne all-white pantsuit.

Gamble hails from Atlanta, Georgia originally, and holds a degree in business marketing. This likely makes him a good match for Jenner, who turned a family scandal into a reality TV staple. He also shares an astrological sign with Jenner — Scorpio — which many fans think denotes a fearsome match.

Gamble at Jenner first met in Ibiza at Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in 2014, according to a report by E! News. Gamble was working for music manager Scooter Braun at the time, connecting him with such famous names as Justin Bieber.

However, Gamble himself is not a huge fan of partying. Insiders said that Gamble “doesn’t drink or party” and is “a very responsible man” — a sensible choice for an experienced woman like Jenner.

Gamble and Jenner have kept things between them pretty private in the last five years, and at times fans have even speculated about whether or not they were still together. As recently as last week, many thought the unlikely pair might have called it quits, yet just as those rumors began to rise they showed up at the amfAR Gala together, further proving their mutual affinity for personal branding.

These days, Gamble is becoming more and more of a presence on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so he may be less of a mystery to fans soon. Still, with Gamble closer in age to most of Jenner’s daughters than to her, the romance will continue to raise eyebrows.



Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 17 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!