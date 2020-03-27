Kim Kardashian’s Request for Keeping Her Kids Entertained Amid Coronavirus Quarantine Met With Unexpected Response

Like many parents, Kim Kardashian is currently self-quarantining with her kids, and the reality star used Instagram this week to ask her followers for some suggestions on keeping kids entertained. Kardashian uploaded a photo of herself and husband Kanye West and their four kids on the couch watching a movie, with Kardashian the only member of the family looking at the camera.

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???” her caption read. “As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!” While she did get some suggestions, the mom of four also got a number of responses she probably wasn’t expecting, as Taylor Swift fans appeared in her comments to troll her.

“Teach them how to illegally record phone conversations and then edit them to fit your self serving narrative!” one of the top comments read. “Apologize to the girl who is half your age and did nothing wrong and for years got tore down by you,” someone else wrote.

“Teach them how to apologize to people when they are wrong,” commented a third person. A fourth person wrote, “Teach your kids ‘how to ruin someone’s life and deny it,’” while a fifth simply read, “Apologize to [Taylor Swift].”

In case you missed the latest update in this seemingly never-ending drama, the full phone call between Taylor Swift and West was recently released in which West called Swift to discuss his song “Famous,” which mentions her. Swift and West began feuding in 2009 but seemingly buried the hatchet, but “Famous” reignited their feud when the song was released and included the line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b— famous.” West said he asked permission from Swift, who released a statement via her publicist that she was not made aware of the line “I made that b— famous.”

In 2016, Kardashian had released snippets of the call, which many fans took as confirmation that Swift had been lying when the footage included West telling Swift about the line “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex,” causing many to brand Swift as a liar. In the full call, West does not play Swift the song and does not mention the line where he calls her a “b—,” which was the reason the song upset her.

After the call leaked over the weekend, Swift indirectly addressed it on her Instagram Story when she wrote, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years).”

“SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” she concluded, linking to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Kardashian, meanwhile, did directly address it on Twitter on Monday night after Swift’s Story.

“[Taylor Swift] has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” she began a series of tweets. “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…,’” she continued. “They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘b—’ was used without her permission.”

She also denied that she had edited the footage she posted on Snapchat and ended with “nobody cares.”

