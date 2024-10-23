Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Present From North West Reportedly Cost Around $20K

North West shelled out some serious cash for her mama’s recent birthday. Kim Kardashian tuned 44 on Oct. 21, and her eldest child spared no expense. The SKIMS founder shared via her Instagram Stories that her firstborn brought her a diamond necklace. The plated piece is a diamond tennis chain and gold nameplate with an engraving that reads “Skibidi Toilet,” a nod to the viral computer graphic web series, which is perfect for an 11-year-old. On the back, the plate is engraved with “Love, North” which also includes the date of her mother’s birthday.

PEOPLE reports a jewelry expert quotes the “obscure” custom piece could be worth up to $20,000. Olivia Landau, CEO of jewelry brand The Clear Cut, estimates that each diamond on the necklace contains roughly .08 to .10 carats. “It also appears to be a solid plate engraved ‘Skibidi Toilet,’” she exclusively told the outlet. “The estimated value of this necklace could be around $15-20k.”

Landau also says the piece combines two major trends right now: a mix of classic tennis necklaces and customizable nameplates. “People love being able to create added sentiment with their jewelry pieces, especially when gifting,” she says.

The SKIMS founder rang in her birthday in style video and images posted on her Instagram Stories in front of a mirror in her “Birthday Suit,” per her caption, wearing Diesel’s D-Rooney slip dress in a figure-hugging nude metallic material that appeared skin-tight. She accessorized with an embellished cross necklace and wore her hair in loose, long waves.

The mother of four has sparked interest in her dating life post her alleged recent splits from Odell Beckham Jr., and Pete Davidson. But sources say the reality star-turned-lawyer is focused on her family and career.

While Kim is notorious for being a relationship girl, the three-time divorcee isn’t focused on finding love right now. “She’s not even dating anyone now. It’s all about work and the kids,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything,” the source continues, adding that while she’s busy in her work and legal career, she “seems great.” The insider added, “She had an early birthday celebration with her family. She seems fine about turning 44.”