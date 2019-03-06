Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Remain Completely Estranged After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Just over two weeks after it was reported that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, Woods and her former best friend, Kylie Jenner, are reportedly still completely estranged as a result of the scandal.

Sources told TMZ that the two friends have “barely communicated” with each other since Thompson kissed Woods at a party on Valentine’s Day weekend, something Woods admitted to during an appearance on Red Table Talk.

After the scandal was reported, Woods moved out of Jenner’s guesthouse, where she had been living, but she has reportedly not yet made arrangements to pick up the rest of her things, partly because the two are not speaking and partly because of Jenner’s own relationship drama with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner reportedly accused Scott of cheating on her after she found “overly friendly” direct messages with women on his Instagram account, though a source told TMZ that the rapper claimed he did not act on the messages and viewed them as “innocent flirting.”

On March 2, Scott deleted his Instagram account to “prove his devotion” to Jenner, and in a statement to E! News, Scott’s rep said that the rapper “strongly” denies any allegations of cheating.

Amid the drama with Scott, Jenner and Woods have reportedly “texted a bit,” though it’s unclear whether the reality star plans on mending her friendship with Woods in the wake of the scandal.

Sources previously told The Blast that Jenner is having a difficult time processing everything and is still in “shock,” though she reportedly wasn’t planning to give into fans’ pressure and unfollow or publicly slam Woods. The sources added that Jenner is equating the situation to “losing a family member,” as she and Woods had been inseparable for years after meeting in middle school.

As of March 6, Jenner remains the only member of her family who still follows Woods on social media, where she’s been staying busy by promoting the latest launch from her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

While Jenner may still be barely in touch with Woods, the rest of the Kardashian family has reportedly completely cut the 21-year-old off from their personal and professional lives. Woods had previously modeled for Kardashian’s clothing brand, Good American, and was a member of the #goodsquad, though her page has now been deleted from the brand’s website.

She also modeled for Kanye West‘s line, Yeezy, and collaborated with Jenner on a collection for Kylie Cosmetics.

