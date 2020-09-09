'KUWTK' Fans Are Blaming Kourtney Kardashian for the Show Ending

Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t shy about voicing her frustrations about the production of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. With the family and the network officially announcing that the longtime series will be coming to an end in 2021 after two more seasons, the first of which will premiere Sept. 17, many fans of the show are directing their disappointment in the news at the oldest of the sisters.

It wasn’t long ago that Kourtney shared her thoughts about the show and her future involvement. In fact, she revealed earlier this year that she would be leaving the show altogether. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 41-year-old said after filming non-stop for 14 years she felt it had become a “toxic environment” and wants to place more emphasis on valuing her privacy. She told the outlet that she wants to pursue her happiness, which includes being a mother to her three children as well as her own business, Poosh. Recent seasons saw her becoming tired by the show’s intrusive nature and even coming to blows with Kim Kardashian.

Now that the series is soon coming to an end, many fans believe it has something to do with Kourtney, who also served as an executive producer along with her sisters and mother, stepping away from the program.