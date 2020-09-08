'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Ending: Final Episodes Will Air in 2021

✖

It's the day we thought we would never see, and also the day we never wanted to see! Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end. In a heartfelt message, Kim Kardashian posted a photo with a lengthy caption explaining that she and her family have come to a difficult decision to not move forward with the show any longer, and needless to say, fans are shook by this.

The last episode with air in early 2021 according to Kardashians post. "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

After thanking the E! network and Ryan Seacrest specifically, she announced when fans can catch their last season. "Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim."

Over the years, fans have followed each member of the family through each other their journeys. From Kardashians rise to fame, to Khloé Kardashian getting married to ex-husband Lamar Odom, to the changes younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have gone through, turning themselves from young girls to young superstars. Viewers have also gone through the ups and downs with Kourtney Kardashian and her on-and-off relationship over the years with Scott Disick, and more recently, her passion for doing other things outside of the show like focusing on being a mom and her lifestyle blog Poosh.

Those who have kept up with the famous family from day one have also been there to see the challenging and emotional journey Rod Kardashian has gone through. Being from a family of several successful sisters and since losing their father Robert Kardashian early on in life, being the only male in the family has taken its toll on him. Fans have flooded Kardashians comment section pouring out their love for the mom-of-four, hoping that Kris Jenner will still continue to be America's mom and that the sisters will continue to allow their fans to follow their journey, just in a new way.