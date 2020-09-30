Ryan Seacrest Teases Kris Jenner's Next Project Is 'Coming Soon'

✖

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be coming to an end but Ryan Seacrest and Kris Jenner's work together may continue. During an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, both Kelly Ripa and Seacrest called in from their show Live with Kelly and Ryan, and discussed a few things regarding the Kardashian and Jenner family. When asked what might be next for Jenner. Seacrest then teased there may be another project in the works.

"So, I don't know that she would be seeking to be part of an ensemble where she didn't have some creative control," Seacrest admitted when Cohen asked if Jenner might join the Bravo cast Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "She's got friends on, on there, but now she had so much success and control over at E! that, um, there might be some other things that you may hear about coming soon." When Cohen and Ripa asked further details on whether Seacrest would be apart of the potential new project, he said, "Even if I'm not invited, I'm going to try."

It was recently announced that the Kardashians and Jenners would be ending their popular reality show right at 20 seasons. The news was initially announced by Kim Kardashian via social media and then fellow family members, including Jenner, reposted the news to their social media accounts as well. Seacrest told Cohen that their decision to do this wasn't an easy one.

"Well, so to go back to the conversation that Kris had with me over a weekend, a couple of weeks ago, she said that it was a very difficult decision for them to make," Seacrest said. "But you know, the family has got so many businesses going on and they're moving in so many different directions and she is the master of marketing and helping fuel all of those businesses. So I don't know that she would be seeking to be part of an ensemble where she didn't have some creative control, but you might know more about it than I, is it just a rumor?"

Seacrest then took a walk down memory lane saying that when he and Jenner first started working together, he pitched the idea to E! and they passed. They shot a 15-minute episode of the Kardashians and Jenners at their family barbecue and the network didn't seem to be interested. Before he was going to pass the idea to Bravo, Jenner stepped in and suggested they call the president of E!, and so they did. After encouraging the network to reconsider, he says "the rest is history."